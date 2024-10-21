Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,539 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $299.13. The company had a trading volume of 253,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,963. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a 200 day moving average of $268.09. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $205.64 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

