Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after buying an additional 735,613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $52.56. 1,705,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,688,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

