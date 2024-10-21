Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.56 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $37.56 million and $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00041936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,306,469 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

