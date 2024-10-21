Vistra (NYSE:VST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

NYSE VST opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $143.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

