Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

VSCO stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,501. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

