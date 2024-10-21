Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $300.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRSK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $267.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.74. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

