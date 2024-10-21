Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

