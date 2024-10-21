Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 38,900 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,653,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,524. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

