Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 36,236 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,236 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,444,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,953,699. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.01 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

