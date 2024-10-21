Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,210. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

