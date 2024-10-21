Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 1,306,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,237. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

