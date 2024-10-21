Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,111,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CTRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 3,855,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,236,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

