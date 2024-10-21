Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and $367,768.26 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00042300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

