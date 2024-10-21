Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $205.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average of $189.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

