Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.44. 483,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

