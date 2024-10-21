Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $268.42. 352,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,249. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

