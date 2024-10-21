Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $603.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

