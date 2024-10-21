Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 15.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $69,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 361,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,271. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.