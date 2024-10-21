Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.39. 241,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,630. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

