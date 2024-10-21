UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $139.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.