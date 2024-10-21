U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 296,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.