U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $59.00 at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

