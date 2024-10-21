Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,500 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,117.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Elliot Noss sold 500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $9,850.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $57,720.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $19,340.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,982.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,856.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $125,571.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,973. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%. The company had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tucows stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tucows were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

