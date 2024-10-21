Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $143.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

