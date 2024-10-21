Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 159,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD opened at $155.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

