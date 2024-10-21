Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 430.1% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

