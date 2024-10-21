Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

