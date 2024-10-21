Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $53.54 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises 2.7% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $53,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

