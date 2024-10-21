Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $11.79 Million Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 874,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

