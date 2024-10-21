Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

