Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 30,083 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15,270.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,903,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 251,395 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

