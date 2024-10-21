Triad Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 6.8% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. 2,020,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

