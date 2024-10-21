Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.24 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00007736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.89 billion and approximately $171.52 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,029.98 or 1.00431416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,597,360 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,577,979.098927 with 2,539,447,006.730399 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.35877953 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 581 active market(s) with $154,790,798.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

