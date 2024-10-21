Toncoin Price Reaches $5.23 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and approximately $194.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00007713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,616,800 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

