Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Hits $10.91 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $419.78 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,719,397,472 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

