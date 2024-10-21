The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.23. 3,619,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

