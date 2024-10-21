The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. New York Times makes up approximately 3.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $42,434,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after buying an additional 482,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after buying an additional 438,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 224,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,972. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

