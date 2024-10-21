The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,315,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,138,000 shares of company stock worth $31,460,778.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GDV opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

