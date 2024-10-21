The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 47.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $6,159,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 352.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. 4,880,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,124,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $299.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.04 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

