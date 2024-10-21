The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,127 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

KO stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.62. 7,066,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

