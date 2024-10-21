The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Rating Increased to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $3,474,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

