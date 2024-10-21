Tezos Price Down 2.5% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $696.35 million and $22.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,028,577,695 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,054,193 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

