Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $85.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tecnoglass traded as high as $80.51 and last traded at $79.71, with a volume of 29998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
