Suncoast Equity Management Raises Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC raised its position in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genpact by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 1.0 %

G traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 79,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.