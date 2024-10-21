Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 40 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 84.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.