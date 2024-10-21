Suncoast Equity Management Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 39,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rollins by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rollins by 4,697.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 22.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. 344,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

