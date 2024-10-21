Suncoast Equity Management Makes New $212,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.8% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 25,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,355,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,026,695. The company has a market capitalization of $696.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

