Suncoast Equity Management Buys 565 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.08. 64,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,736. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $224.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

