Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SUI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Sun Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

NYSE SUI opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $125.74. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.