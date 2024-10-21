Strike (STRK) Price Tops $7.02 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Strike has a total market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $7.02 or 0.00010156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,334,937 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

